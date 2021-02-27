Nets pursuing James Harden’s ex-Rockets teammate?

Each passing day seems to bring us one step closer to seeing the Brooklyn Rockets fully incarnated.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Nets are among those who have inquired about the availability of Houston forward PJ Tucker. The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets are the other teams that Iko mentions.

For Tucker, who is in the final season of his contract, a move to Brooklyn would certainly place him around some familiar faces. Current Nets James Harden, Jeff Green, Iman Shumpert, and Chris Chiozza were all teammates of his in Houston. Tucker’s former Rockets head coach, Mike D’Antoni, is also on the Nets’ coaching staff as an assistant.

Tucker is on the cusp of turning 36, and his numbers are down across the board this year. But he is the perfect 3-and-D role player for a star-studded team like Brooklyn. It definitely does not hurt either that he has been in the playoff trenches before with much of the Nets ensemble. However, Tucker may actually have an even better chance to contend elsewhere.