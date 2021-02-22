Report: Lakers interested in PJ Tucker trade

PJ Tucker has been a thorn in LeBron James’ side for the last several years, but now the two could end up being teammates.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing the Houston Rockets forward as a potential trade target.

“The Lakers have been active,” said Wojnarowski, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll. “I know they’ve made calls about some wing players to see if there is some shooting available out there. Another player they’re interested in: PJ Tucker, from the Houston Rockets.”

Tucker, 35, did battle with James in the playoffs when the former was with the Toronto Raptors and the latter was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also met in the playoffs last season with their current respective teams.

History aside, Tucker will be a free agent in the summer and is widely rumored to be on the outs in Houston. The Lakers are a bit weak on the wing with players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wesley Matthews struggling to provide consistency. That probably makes a grizzled, blue-collar veteran like Tucker look like an attractive option for them.