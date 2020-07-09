Nets to sign Donta Hall to help fill out Orlando roster

The Brooklyn Nets continue to fill out their roster ahead of the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando.

On Wednesday, we learned the Nets were signing Jamal Crawford and Michael Beasley. Now they are also signing Donta Hall for Orlando, the New York Times’ Marc Stein reported on Thursday.

Hall, 22, was signed by the Detroit Pistons to a 10-day deal in late February and played in four games for them before the season was suspended in March. The forward averaged 1.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. He averaged 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season in the G League.

The Nets will be without Taurean Prince, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler and Nic Claxton in Orlando. They were anticipating being without Durant and Irving but have needed to make additional roster moves due to the coronavirus.