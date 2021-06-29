 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 28, 2021

Look: New Mavericks’ brass gathers for lunch meeting

June 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mark Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks have some new leadership, and that group gathered on Monday for a meeting that some eagle-eyed reporters photographed.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban got together with new team general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd, along with Michael Finley. They had lunch at a restaurant called Mesero.

The Mavericks fired former president Donnie Nelson and then lost Rick Carlisle days later. They have replaced the two men with Harrison and Kidd. Finley previously played for the franchise and has been a member of the front office.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus