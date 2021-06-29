Look: New Mavericks’ brass gathers for lunch meeting

The Dallas Mavericks have some new leadership, and that group gathered on Monday for a meeting that some eagle-eyed reporters photographed.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban got together with new team general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd, along with Michael Finley. They had lunch at a restaurant called Mesero.

The scheming has begun for the Dallas Mavericks brass — Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison, Michael Finley, and Jason Kidd sat down to lunch this afternoon at Mesero. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 28, 2021

This was a powerful lunch pic.twitter.com/my984dhYDg — Ryan Medellín (@Ryan_Medellin) June 28, 2021

The Mavericks fired former president Donnie Nelson and then lost Rick Carlisle days later. They have replaced the two men with Harrison and Kidd. Finley previously played for the franchise and has been a member of the front office.