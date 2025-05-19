New details emerge about Kristaps Porzingis’ mystery illness

The Boston Celtics have divulged some new details regarding the mysterious illness that plagued Kristaps Porzingis for the last two months.

Celtics president Brad Stevens met with the media on Monday after the team’s playoff elimination, and offered some additional details on Porzingis’ condition. Stevens described Porzingis’ issue as “post-viral syndrome,” and suggested that being involved in playoff basketball did not help the forward’s recovery.

Stevens expected Porzingis to put the issue fully behind him within a few weeks, and that the forward should have no issues by the time Eurobasket starts in late August.

Brad Stevens said the way Kristaps Porzingis’ illness was described to him was as “post-viral syndrome.” Said playoff basketball was not conducive to helping him feel better.



Thinks Porzingis will be aided by a couple of weeks of rest but thinks it will be “well cleared up” by… — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 19, 2025

Porzingis missed eight games due to the illness in March, and reports suggested he was still dealing with the aftermath of it all the way through the playoffs. That likely contributed to his inconsistent showings during the playoffs.

Porzingis averaged 20.9 minutes per game during the playoffs, but averaged just 7.7 points per game. One has to wonder if the Celtics would have held up better had he been closer to full strength.