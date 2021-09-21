New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart.

Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and Roosh Show” and discussed his choice to sign with the Lakers over the Nets, a team that he was also eyeing.

“There was some teams I looked at,” said Ellington. “Brooklyn was one. But LA was just too good of a situation for me. Obviously, Brooklyn already has some shooters that do some similar things like I do in Joe Harris and a couple of other guys as well that they have. It was an easy decision for me.

“Just the type of interest that [the Lakers] showed stuck out to me way more than any other team,” added Ellington. “I had conversations in the past and before free agency. I had conversations with some of the guys on the team. It just felt like it was a perfect fit at the perfect timing. I felt like what I bring to the table was needed with the roster that was being put together, the roster that they had especially after [guard] Russ[ell Westbrook] came aboard. My shooting and my movement without the ball is something that will definitely be a complement to this roster.”

Ellington, a career 38.2 percent three-point shooter, signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Lakers. Eight of the Lakers’ top ten three-point scorers by volume last year are now gone. That means Ellington will play a big role for them and might even start at the 2. His history with the Lakers, having previously played for the team in the 2014-15 season, probably helped too.

There is already a bit of a rivalry beginning between the Lakers and the Nets. Ellington has picked his horse in the race, and time will tell if he chose right.

