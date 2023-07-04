New Lakers signing takes apparent swipe at Dillon Brooks

One new offseason signing is already a proper Los Angeles Laker.

Veteran forward Taurean Prince went viral this week for the apparent swipe that he took at new Houston Rockets signing Dillon Brooks. Faces melted over the weekend upon the news that Brooks, whose value seemed to be underwater just a couple of months ago, had secured a four-year, $80 million free agent contract from Houston.

Prince was one of the many who were laughing at the absurdity of the deal. He “liked” a tweet from a Lakers fanpage that read, “Dillon Brooks got $80 million?” and had a video of LeBron James and Anthony Davis laughing.

Dillon Brooks got paid $80 million?? pic.twitter.com/auBMviv52W — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 1, 2023

You can see the tweet on Prince’s public “likes” page here.

For Prince, who just got a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Lakers in free agency, he is already well-versed in purple and gold lore — namely, dunking on Brooks. The ex-Memphis Grizzlies swingman became a favorite target of Lakers fans when he talked mountains of trash during their first-round playoff series … and spectacularly failed to back it up.

As for the Rockets, plenty of others are laughing at them just like Prince. Many other funny jokes about the Brooks deal have already gone viral.