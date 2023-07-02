 Skip to main content
#pounditSaturday, July 1, 2023

NBA Twitter erupts after Dillon Brooks’ $80 million sign-and-trade to Rockets

July 1, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Dillon Brooks warming up

May 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz in game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks was on the wrong end of every joke after the Memphis Grizzlies bowed out to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in April.

Haters came out of the woodwork to clown him, claiming his hubris would lead to an early exit from the NBA and an eventual career in China.

But after agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, Brooks is probably laughing his way to the bank.

NBA Twitter was in utter disbelief over the sign-and-trade between the Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies that led to Brooks earning around $20 million in annual salary. One fan even went so far as to call it one of the worst contracts ever.

The Rockets took the brunt of the social media damage. Other fan bases dunked on Houston for spending such an eye-popping sum on the 27-year-old Brooks, as well as their other free agent in Fred VanVleet (3 years, $130 million) and Jock Landale (4 years, $32 million).

But of course, nobody was harder on the decision than Rockets fans themselves. Many of them can’t seem to fathom what the logic was behind adding Brooks to a young, impressionable roster.

Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game last season. The point total was his lowest over the last four seasons while his 39.6% field goal clip was the worst of his entire six-year career.

His numbers dipped across the board during the 2023 playoffs, where he posted 10.5 points per game on 31.5% shooting from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets are banking on the new environment and fresh start for Brooks to have a bounce-back campaign next season and beyond.

