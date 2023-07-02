NBA Twitter erupts after Dillon Brooks’ $80 million sign-and-trade to Rockets

Dillon Brooks was on the wrong end of every joke after the Memphis Grizzlies bowed out to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in April.

Haters came out of the woodwork to clown him, claiming his hubris would lead to an early exit from the NBA and an eventual career in China.

But after agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, Brooks is probably laughing his way to the bank.

NBA Twitter was in utter disbelief over the sign-and-trade between the Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies that led to Brooks earning around $20 million in annual salary. One fan even went so far as to call it one of the worst contracts ever.

$80,000,000 for Dillon Brooks. Gotta be one of the worst contracts in NBA history. https://t.co/ecAvvJ0hkX — John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) July 1, 2023

Dillon Brooks signing his $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets and laughing all the way to the bank after being bombarded with “get ready to learn Chinese, buddy” tweets for the last month: pic.twitter.com/GbwAp2qSfW — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 1, 2023

Dillon Brooks got paid $80 million?? pic.twitter.com/auBMviv52W — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 1, 2023

The Rockets took the brunt of the social media damage. Other fan bases dunked on Houston for spending such an eye-popping sum on the 27-year-old Brooks, as well as their other free agent in Fred VanVleet (3 years, $130 million) and Jock Landale (4 years, $32 million).

Rockets fans learning Houston will pay Dillon Brooks $20,000,000 over the next 4 years pic.twitter.com/U3phmmKyBo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 2, 2023

3 years/$130 million to Fred VanVleet

4 years/$80 million to Dillon Brooks

4 years/$32 million to Jock Landale This Rockets regime will be fired within the next three seasons. https://t.co/AuZh0x6ICk — Ben Shoop (@ShoopBen) July 1, 2023

“no one’s dumb enough to eat a huge Dillon Brooks contract” the rockets: pic.twitter.com/4Ud2WHGT3M — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) July 1, 2023

The Houston Rockets, once they add Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks: pic.twitter.com/EXC6u49XGv — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) June 27, 2023

But of course, nobody was harder on the decision than Rockets fans themselves. Many of them can’t seem to fathom what the logic was behind adding Brooks to a young, impressionable roster.

I do not support the Rockets giving Dillon Brooks a 4-year deal whatsoever in any way, shape, or form. If there isn't some caveat to the deal that makes everything after 2 years a team option or partially guaranteed then this is a disgusting deal. Absolutely disgusting. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) July 1, 2023

80 MILLION FOR DILLON BROOKS WHAT ARE WE DOING MAN pic.twitter.com/hX13kf56UE — ً (@HardenUTD) July 1, 2023

Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game last season. The point total was his lowest over the last four seasons while his 39.6% field goal clip was the worst of his entire six-year career.

His numbers dipped across the board during the 2023 playoffs, where he posted 10.5 points per game on 31.5% shooting from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets are banking on the new environment and fresh start for Brooks to have a bounce-back campaign next season and beyond.