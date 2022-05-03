Newest LeBron James movie being filmed in Akron

The production company owned by LeBron James and Maverick Carter is working on another film, and this one is based on the Los Angeles Lakers star’s life.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock on Monday announced the release of three original movies that are coming in 2023. One of them is “Shooting Stars,” which follows LeBron’s origin story as a high school basketball player in Ohio. Filming is currently underway in LeBron’s hometown of Akron.

Academy-award nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are producing the movie along with The SpringHill Company, which was founded by James and Carter.

Some information about the movie has been trickling out for a while. We learned several weeks ago which actor will be playing LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, in the film, and the choice is somewhat surprising.

LeBron has been dabbling in Hollywood for quite some time and recently starred in “Space Jam 2.” His newest movie should be a bit more serious in nature.