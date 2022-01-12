New report about Clippers may mean bad news for Paul George

The LA Clippers have officially climbed back to .500 after an amazing come-from-behind win on Tuesday over the Denver Nuggets. But the latest report about the team may mean bad news for one of their star players.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Clippers are operating under the assumption that All-Star forward Paul George may not return this season. George has missed the last two-and-a-half weeks and counting with a torn UCL in his right elbow. The team had announced on Christmas Day that they would re-evaluate George in three-to-four weeks.

Fischer adds that the George situation could push the Clippers to become sellers ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline. The report also quotes a rival NBA executive who believes that the Clippers could shed veterans such as Marcus Morris in order to regroup for next year with younger talent and cheaper contracts.

The Clippers are currently 21-21, which puts them eighth in the West and in play-in tournament range. They have gone 4-6 since the George injury news, but that does include some quality victories over teams like Brooklyn and Denver. The Clippers are also trying to navigate Kawhi Leonard’s continued injury absence. Meanwhile, they have been getting valuable minutes from younger players like Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, and Brandon Boston Jr.

The team did recently get reason to feel optimistic about Leonard. But the health of their other star player George could now be throwing a wrench into their plans. That might make it more advantageous for the Clippers to punt away this season and take a swing at full health starting next season instead.

Photo: Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports