Reporter shares big Kawhi Leonard injury update

There is a big update in the Kawhi Leonard injury situation.

TNT’s Chris B. Haynes reported during the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night that that Leonard is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn ACL.

Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard now ahead of schedule in rehab from a torn ACL with a strong possibility of a return this season. pic.twitter.com/geyUX5Rgkv — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2022

Haynes further says that there is a “strong possibility” Leonard could return this season.

The Clippers entered Thursday’s game with a .500 record at 19-19, which put them seventh in the West. They reportedly are not too concerned with playoff seeding because they feel with Leonard in the lineup, they can compete with anyone.

Leonard suffered his torn ACL during last season’s playoffs. The team was supposedly being kept in the dark regarding Leonard’s status, but now we have an update.

This report matches up well with another report we shared in October. The previous report suggested the two-time NBA champion might be able to return before the NBA playoffs.

Photo: Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports