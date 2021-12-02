New study reveals that Lakers fans are the worst in 1 particular category

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the most prominent fanbases in sports, one that is also now being revealed as the worst in one particular area.

BetOnline recently did an analysis of Twitter data to determine how much each NBA fanbase complains about officiating. The study, which was based on one month’s worth of data, revealed that Lakers fans complain the most by a wide margin, followed by New York Knicks fans and Brooklyn Nets fans. Meanwhile, fans of the Portland Trail Blazers complain the least.

Here is the full chart, per NBA writer Casey Holdahl.

According to an analysis of Twitter data by @betonline_ag, Trail Blazers fans complain the least about referees while Lakers fans complain the most pic.twitter.com/XgCtQjpQSS — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 2, 2021

Lakers fans probably take a cue from their own team. Players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis have mastered the art of the incredulous stare at the referee with arms outstretched after a foul call that goes against them. The Lakers as a team recently even went to the league with a complaint about the way that they are officiated.

For better or for worse (sometimes for extremely worse), Lakers fans are among the most passionate in the league. If you follow any of them on Twitter though, you probably agree with what this study had to say.

