Nick Gilbert, son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26

May 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nick Gilbert at the NBA Draft lottery

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Nick Gilbert adjusts his wooden tie during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Gilbert, the sons of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, has died at the age of 26.

Cleveland Scene reported the news on Saturday night by sharing a link to the online obituary for Nick.

Nick was well known to Cavs fans. He represented the Cavaliers at multiple draft lotteries, including in 2011 when the team won the No. 1 overall pick.

Nick would wear his signature bow ties at the lottery events.

The 26-year-old was born with neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes tumors to form in the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Gilbert underwent multiple surgeries in the last year or so and was hospitalized for a month.

In October, the Cavs announced that they were dedicating their season to Nick to raise awareness and money for neurofibromatosis.

