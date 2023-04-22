Nick Nurse apparently had big misstep with Raptors

More details are emerging about what led to the Toronto Raptors’ decision to fire coach Nick Nurse after five seasons.

The Raptors parted ways with Nurse on Friday, and concerns about the coach’s communication style apparently played a significant part in the decision. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, Nurse had a habit of confrontational communication with both players and staff. In one noteworthy instance in January, Nurse sent one of his assistant coaches home and blocked the assistant from joining the team on an upcoming road trip. Nurse did this without consulting with or getting approval from team president Masai Ujiri, forcing Ujiri to intervene and smooth things over.

Nurse won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019, but the team had failed to match that success since then. These sorts of communication issues certainly did not help and prompted Toronto’s decision to move on.

Nurse should have no problem finding a new job. The Raptors, meanwhile, are said to be eyeing another potentially controversial coaching candidate to replace him.