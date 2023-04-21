Report: Ime Udoka a ‘serious candidate’ for 1 head coach job

Ime Udoka abruptly lost his job as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an embarrassing scandal, but he is generating plenty of interest from other teams heading into the offseason.

The Toronto Raptors are searching for a new head coach after they fired Nick Nurse on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka is a “serious candidate” for the job.

Udoka has been linked to some other teams as well. The Houston Rockets, who recently fired Stephen Silas, are expected to reach out to Udoka and several other candidates.

Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season but was then suspended over an alleged inappropriate relationship with another member of the organization. Boston initially named Joe Mazzulla interim head coach before giving him the full-time position and parting ways with Udoka.

While he would be a controversial hire, Udoka is clearly drawing interest from multiple teams. It seems like he is destined to land another head coach job within the next year or two.