Thursday, May 6, 2021

Nick Nurse slams report about Nate Bjorkgren as ‘100 percent false’

May 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Nurse is pretty upset over some reports criticizing the character and coaching of one of his former assistants.

Indiana Pacers first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren has come under fire recently. A report on Tuesday said that Bjorkgren’s future is in jeopardy, largely due to his style of coaching and communication.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer published a lengthy piece that smeared Bjorkgren, pointing out all his perceived flaws and issues as a coach. One section reported that Bjorkgren acted as a sort of chief of staff for Nurse while working as an assistant coach in Toronto.

Nurse, who is in his third season as the Toronto Raptors’ head coach, responded with disgust. He told reporters that the information shared about Bjorkgren was “100 percent false” and a “bold-faced lie.”

Nurse also questioned any journalism that would allow them to publish such lies.

Bjorkgren, 45, is almost certainly going to be fired after all that has leaked out about him. What’s unfortunate is that the article was not balanced and did not include any support from someone like Nurse. Even one Pacers player had to deny an accusation from the article.

