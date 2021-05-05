Nate Bjorkgren’s job status with Pacers in jeopardy

Nate Bjorkgren’s job as head coach of the Indiana Pacers is in jeopardy, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Bjorkgren’s future is uncertain due to issues with his style of coaching and communication.

Woj says that Bjorkgren’s style has been the “root of team turmoil” this season.

Bjorkgren, 45, is in his first season as Pacers head coach. He has one more guaranteed year on his contract with the team.

Bjorkgren was an assistant coach for the Suns and Raptors prior to becoming the head coach of Indiana. This is his first NBA head coaching job.