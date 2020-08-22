Nick Nurse gets emotional after receiving surprise message from high school coach

TNT staged an awesome moment Saturday after announcing that Nick Nurse had won NBA Coach of the Year.

The network interviewed the Toronto Raptors coach after the announcement, and showed him a picture of his state championship team at Kuemper Catholic High School in 1985. What followed was a surprise message from Nurse’s high school coach and mentor Wayne Chandlee.

Incredible moment just now on TNT pic.twitter.com/qnh6daomPF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 22, 2020

Nurse was emotional after the message, and looked like he was wiping tears from his eyes.

The 53-year-old Nurse was a pretty easy choice for Coach of the Year. Despite losing Kawhi Leonard, Nurse led the Raptors to a 53-19 record. They’re up 3-0 on the Brooklyn Nets and appear headed for a place in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Even after Leonard’s departure, Nurse has worked to keep standards high to great success.