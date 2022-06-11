Nick Young to face off against rapper in boxing match

Swaggy P is about to become Swinging P.

TMZ Sports reported this week that retired former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young will be fighting rapper Blueface in a celebrity boxing match on July 30. The bout will take place at Crypto.com Arena as part of the “Social Gloves: No More Talk” event headlined by YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib.

Young himself also confirmed the bout in a promotional post to Instagram.

The NBA champion Young, listed at 6-foot-7 during his playing career, only has a slight height advantage over Blueface, who is about 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4 according to online estimates. Young, 37, is also much older than Blueface, who is 25.

Part of this fight probably feels like déjà vu all over again. At this time last year, it was another former Laker also boxing against an entertainer.