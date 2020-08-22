Nick Young has funny criticism of Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are now down 2-1 in their first-round playoff series, and Nick Young can’t help but partake in a little schadenfreude.

After the Nuggets got blown out again by the Utah Jazz in Friday’s Game 3, Young tweeted a funny criticism of them. He hilariously compared them to a guy who is unable to choose a girl. Young also called them a regular season team that was not scaring anybody right now.

Denver is like a dude that get to much work on his roster and can’t decide on what chick he should go with — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) August 21, 2020

Denver is just a regular season team they dnt put fear in no teams hart right now in a couple yrs yea — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) August 21, 2020

Indeed, the Nuggets, who have now been routed in the last two games by the lower-seeded Jazz, tend to underperform in the postseason. They bowed out in the second round last year and have yet to make it to the conference finals since back in 2009.

Young’s beef with Denver is personal though. They were his most recent NBA team and waived him after just four games in the 2018-19 season. If Young had his way, he would be on one of the Nuggets’ big rivals right now.