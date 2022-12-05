 Skip to main content
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

December 5, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kyrie Irving looks on during a game

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether.

A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nike was initially set to release Irving’s latest shoe, the Nike Kyrie 8s, in late November. That launch obviously will not happen.

Irving sparked widespread backlash a month ago when he shared a link to an antisemitic film on social media. He subsequently refused to apologize for doing so, which resulted in him being suspended by the Nets. Irving has since returned after supposedly meeting several conditions to have the ban lifted.

Whatever Irving did, it was not enough for Nike. There was talk that Irving could lose his endorsement deal with Nike months before the latest saga. That was probably just the final straw.

