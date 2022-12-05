Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether.

A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

Nike was initially set to release Irving’s latest shoe, the Nike Kyrie 8s, in late November. That launch obviously will not happen.

Irving sparked widespread backlash a month ago when he shared a link to an antisemitic film on social media. He subsequently refused to apologize for doing so, which resulted in him being suspended by the Nets. Irving has since returned after supposedly meeting several conditions to have the ban lifted.

Whatever Irving did, it was not enough for Nike. There was talk that Irving could lose his endorsement deal with Nike months before the latest saga. That was probably just the final straw.