Twitter joked about Nikola Jokic’s brothers beating up Devin Booker

June 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nikola Jokic was ejected in the third quarter of Game 4 between his Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Right after committing the foul that led to his ejection, Jokic was swarmed by Suns guard Devin Booker.

The way that Booker ran up to Jokic and got in his face led to all sorts of jokes about retribution heading the guard’s way. Several of the jokes specifically referenced Jokic’s two large, older brothers, who go everywhere with the reigning MVP.

Maybe there is an intimidation factor when it comes to Jokic and his crew. Or maybe Booker doesn’t even care. His Suns won the game 125-118 and got the series sweep. Denver has a lot of work to do.

