Twitter joked about Nikola Jokic’s brothers beating up Devin Booker

Nikola Jokic was ejected in the third quarter of Game 4 between his Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Right after committing the foul that led to his ejection, Jokic was swarmed by Suns guard Devin Booker.

The way that Booker ran up to Jokic and got in his face led to all sorts of jokes about retribution heading the guard’s way. Several of the jokes specifically referenced Jokic’s two large, older brothers, who go everywhere with the reigning MVP.

What's waiting for Devin Booker in the tunnel to the lockerroom pic.twitter.com/3sFrPWstiS — FIELDS DAY (@FlowsAndolini) June 14, 2021

Jokic brothers gonna be waiting like this at Bookers car pic.twitter.com/H0BdSlVcIz — jay (@jaydaagoat) June 14, 2021

Devin Booker is gonna look thru his peephole tomorrow morning and see 4 Serbians with bats — James (@MPleasing72) June 14, 2021

Jokic’s brothers gonna be waiting at Booker’s crib like this pic.twitter.com/GK5mmYD0Wm — Kaisons (@Cantguardbeard) June 14, 2021

Jokic waiting for Booker in the parking lot after the game pic.twitter.com/lGdxW2PVc4 — sama (@BuhariSama) June 14, 2021

Joker look scary like the real joker lol … like he got a couple hit man the way he look at booker … — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 14, 2021

Jokic told Booker he got the Serbian mafia outside the arena waiting. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Mach Hommy's Pray For Haiti AOTY (@big_business_) June 14, 2021

Maybe there is an intimidation factor when it comes to Jokic and his crew. Or maybe Booker doesn’t even care. His Suns won the game 125-118 and got the series sweep. Denver has a lot of work to do.