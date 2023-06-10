Nikola Jokic had hilarious reaction to Bruce Brown dagger three

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a hilarious response to teammate Bruce Brown’s dagger late in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

With 1:21 to go in regulation and the Nuggets already ahead by 14, Brown launched a step back three to completely close out the Denver victory. Jokic’s sideline reaction was hilarious, as he could be seen gesturing in disbelief as the shot went up, only to celebrate wildly once it went in.

Nikola Jokic’s reaction to that last Bruce Brown 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/tQI5Qb3P6o — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 10, 2023

Jokic was asked about the moment after the game, and admitted that he was not happy with Brown over the shot selection.

Nikola Jokic on Bruce Brown: "When he did a step back three, I almost… I wanted to punch him but when he made it, I was so happy. Same as Aaron [Gordon] he's learning and he is accepting [his role] and that's the best thing about him." pic.twitter.com/qpLa9HTu8A — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 10, 2023

“When he did a step back three, I almost wanted to punch him, but when he made it, I was so happy,” Jokic said.

Jokic’s postgame interviews have been great. He obviously wanted a smarter shot there, but Brown made it, so he could not really complain.

Brown’s contribution was immensely valuable as he contributed 21 points to Denver’s winning effort. He earned the benefit of the doubt, at least for one night.