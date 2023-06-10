 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic had hilarious reaction to Bruce Brown dagger three

June 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nikola Jokic with a ball in hand

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a hilarious response to teammate Bruce Brown’s dagger late in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

With 1:21 to go in regulation and the Nuggets already ahead by 14, Brown launched a step back three to completely close out the Denver victory. Jokic’s sideline reaction was hilarious, as he could be seen gesturing in disbelief as the shot went up, only to celebrate wildly once it went in.

Jokic was asked about the moment after the game, and admitted that he was not happy with Brown over the shot selection.

“When he did a step back three, I almost wanted to punch him, but when he made it, I was so happy,” Jokic said.

Jokic’s postgame interviews have been great. He obviously wanted a smarter shot there, but Brown made it, so he could not really complain.

Brown’s contribution was immensely valuable as he contributed 21 points to Denver’s winning effort. He earned the benefit of the doubt, at least for one night.

