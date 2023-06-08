Nikola Jokic had great reaction to postgame interview question

Nikola Jokic had a great reaction to a question he was asked during his postgame interview on Wednesday night, which is to say he had no reaction.

One of the traits that make Jokic great is his ability to maintain focus and not get distracted. Nothing exemplified that more than his postgame interview.

Jokic scored 32 points and added 21 rebounds and 10 assists while leading his Denver Nuggets to a 109-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Nuggets center was told by ESPN’s Lisa Salters that he was the first player in NBA Finals history to have a 30-20-10 game in the Finals. She asked him for his reaction, and he hardly had one.

Asked what it meant to him, Jokic said, “to be honest, not much. I’m just glad that we won the game.”

Jokic becomes the first player in NBA history to get a 30/20 triple double in the NBA finals His reaction 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/TNSHdFZPaX — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 8, 2023

That is very typical of Jokic. He never seems to care about individual accomplishments. He never seems to celebrate. He tries to bring the same energy for every game. He keeps his focus.

And it’s become very clear: nothing matters to Jokic except for winning his first NBA championship. His Nuggets are two wins away from winning the title now that they lead the Heat 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.