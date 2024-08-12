Everyone said the same thing about Nikola Jokic celebrating his bronze medal

Nikola Jokic helped lead his Serbian team to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and fans were saying the same thing about the way he celebrated the medal win.

Serbia was in the same pool as the United States and went 2-1 to advance to the knockout stage. They beat Australia in the quarterfinals and lost to the U.S. in the semis, which placed them in the bronze medal game against Germany. The Serbian squad beat Germany 93-83 to capture the bronze. Jokic led all players at the Olympics in rebounds, assists and efficiency.

A video went viral on Saturday that showed Jokic pumping his arm and singing on a bus with his Serbian teammates at the Olympics:

Then Jokic and his teammates looked very loose as they received their medals:

Jokic and the Serbia team already drunk celebrating bronze 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WPt1dcOcCs — SportsPulseHQ (@SportsPulseHQ) August 10, 2024

Jokic showing up drunk to get the bronze medals 😆 pic.twitter.com/Vu4WVKhKey — Konrad De Leon♋️ (@konrad55) August 11, 2024

Nikola Jokic is a VIBE😎🇷🇸 Serbia's players celebrating the bronze medal at the Olympics in style🔥 pic.twitter.com/oMUkmR3vMn — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) August 10, 2024

Jokic seemed quite elated to have helped his country win the medal, and he seemed right at home celebrating with his teammates. Fans noted how much different that appeared to be from Jokic’s more muted reactions to winning NBA MVP or the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets.

Jokic after winning an NBA Finals: meh whatever Jokic after winning a Bronze medal:

pic.twitter.com/Yqg87iUHKQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 10, 2024

Nikola Jokic was more excited to win the bronze medal than the NBA Finals 🤣pic.twitter.com/ItThhj6PiS — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 10, 2024

Nikola Jokic is more excited to win a bronze medal than the NBA Finals 😂 pic.twitter.com/csQBqxLQdr — All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) August 10, 2024

Perhaps Jokic did celebrate hard after winning MVP and the championship, and we just didn’t see it. Or maybe playing for his country of 6-plus million people and leading them to a medal at the Olympics just meant the world to him. Either way, people took note of how proud he seemed to be winning a medal for his country.