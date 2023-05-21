 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic helped coach Nuggets in Game 3 win

May 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nikola Jokic in warmups

Apr 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets seized total control of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday with their Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and they apparently did so in part thanks to Nikola Jokic going above and beyond his usual set of responsibilities.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone revealed that Jokic essentially acted as a coach down the stretch, calling plays and directing players down the stretch. Malone joked that “Coach Jokic” did an excellent job in the team’s 119-108 win.

Denver pulled away in the fourth quarter behind the strength of a 13-0 run, so Jokic’s coaching appeared to pay dividends. He had 24 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, with most of his scoring output coming in that vital fourth quarter.

The Lakers have been outclassed by Denver, with Jokic winning all kinds of plaudits for his play. Now it turns out he can coach as well.

