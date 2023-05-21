Nikola Jokic helped coach Nuggets in Game 3 win

The Denver Nuggets seized total control of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday with their Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and they apparently did so in part thanks to Nikola Jokic going above and beyond his usual set of responsibilities.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone revealed that Jokic essentially acted as a coach down the stretch, calling plays and directing players down the stretch. Malone joked that “Coach Jokic” did an excellent job in the team’s 119-108 win.

Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic was calling the plays down the stretch tonight. In Nuggets huddles, Jokic was telling his teammates to clear one side of the floor so he and Jamal Murray could run two-man game. "Coach Jokic did a great job tonight, said Malone. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) May 21, 2023

Denver pulled away in the fourth quarter behind the strength of a 13-0 run, so Jokic’s coaching appeared to pay dividends. He had 24 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, with most of his scoring output coming in that vital fourth quarter.

The Lakers have been outclassed by Denver, with Jokic winning all kinds of plaudits for his play. Now it turns out he can coach as well.