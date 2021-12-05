Nikola Jokic has funny request for Nuggets after big game

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is ready to embrace a new road trip ritual.

Jokic and the Nuggets were in New York over the weekend to play the Knicks, and had some downtime in the city. Jokic used that time to take in harness racing at The Meadowlands, and it sounds like he enjoyed the experience.

Not only that, but Jokic went off for 32 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in Saturday’s win over the Knicks. That was enough for Jokic to contemplate making a harness racing trip a part of his road trip itinerary.

Nikola Jokic, on if he was inspired by going to watch harness racing at The Meadowlands last night before putting up 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists today against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/QAZF03isef — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 4, 2021

If taking in a horse race actually bolstered Jokic’s road numbers, the Nuggets would probably get right on it. On the other hand, those numbers aren’t that far off Jokic’s season averages of 25.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, so how much did it really help?

We do know that Jokic was having some fun with one of the Knicks’ most famous fans during Saturday’s game. Maybe the reigning MVP just needs to banter with Spike Lee regularly to post huge lines.