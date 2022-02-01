Nikola Jokic makes interesting comment about his future with Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is in his seventh season with the Denver Nuggets, and now he is hinting at how much longer he might stay with them.

Jokic and the Nuggets played Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. After the game, Jokic discussed his admiration for the fellow MVP winner Antetokounmpo.

“Do I want to do what he did, in Denver? Of course,” said Jokic, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Antetokounmpo is a homegrown star who remained with the Bucks through their ups and downs and finally won a championship with them last season. Thus, Jokic, who was drafted by the Nuggets in 2014, appears to be hinting that he would like to stay put at least until he can bring a title to Denver.

As it stands right now, Jokic will become a free agent in 2023. But he is also eligible for a supermax extension with the Nuggets after winning MVP last season. Jokic may also get his star partner back soon, potentially prepping Denver for a legitimate run at a championship in the next couple of years.

Photo: Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports