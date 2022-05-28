Nikola Jokic reveals interesting plans for his post-basketball career

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a true Renaissance man and proved that once again this week.

Jokic spoke this week with European news outlet Expressen and revealed the unique plans he has for his post-basketball career. He said that he hopes to train horses (specifically at harness racing) in his native Serbia some day.

“My dream is to move back to Serbia and become a trotting coach after my basketball career,” said Jokic, according to a rough translation.

Jokic was speaking at Elitloppet, a prestigious annual harness racing event in Stockholm, Sweden.

This is definitely on-brand for the back-to-back NBA MVP winner Jokic. He received his MVP trophy this year at a horse stable in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia, making for a funny viral video.

The 27-year-old Jokic should also have plenty of funds to make his horse training dream become a reality. He is expected to sign a truly gargantuan contract with the Nuggets in the coming months.