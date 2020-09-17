Nikola Jokic had great joke for Nuggets head coach

Nikola Jokic had a great joke for his head coach Michael Malone prior to Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

Tuesday marked Malone’s 49th birthday. Jokic joked after his team’s series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Clippers that he promised Malone a gift either way.

“Before the game I told him, ‘Coach, I am going to give you a really good present. I am going to get you home or I am going to get you a Western Conference Finals,'” Jokic said.

He’s right: either way, Malone was going to be a winner.

Being in the NBA Bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. for several weeks no doubt wore on those involved. The moment any participant can go home probably feels like a big relief. But the even better prize was coming back to beat the Clippers and reach the conference finals.

Most of the focus (and the harsh jokes) have been on the Clippers, but the Nuggets deserve recognition for their series comeback and achievement … and for Jokic’s jokes.