Nikola Jokic marries longtime girlfriend Natalija Macesic

Nikola Jokic had a big reason to celebrate on Saturday.

The Denver Nuggets center married longtime girlfriend (now wife) Natalija Macesic. The wedding took place in Jokic’s hometown of Sombor in Serbia.

Jokic and Macesic have been together since 2013 when they were 18 years old.

Jokic, 25, was a second-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft. He joined the NBA a year later at the age of 20 and began to show talent instantly. By his third year in the league, he was blossoming into a star. Jokic averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game this season and made his second straight All-Star team. He helped lead his Nuggets to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets made the conference finals, where they lost to the Lakers.

The Serbian big man is known for his good sense of humor in addition to his strong play.