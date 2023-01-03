Nikola Jokic adding 1 new move to his arsenal?

After two consecutive MVP wins, Nikola Jokic may need something fresh and exciting this year to win over voters for a third time. Fortunately, he appears to be up for the challenge.

Denver Nuggets writer TJ McBride shared a video of the Nuggets star Jokic doing an interesting move in warmups before Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Jokic was practicing a sequence of catching the ball in the post with his back to the basket, pivoting left, and going up for the shot (all in one motion with one hand). McBride called the move a “waterpolo shot.”

For those curious, Nikola Jokic does practice his waterpolo shot where he gathers and shoots with just one hand. Here Jokic is pregame mixing it in as he warms up. pic.twitter.com/aPIL1wJyjY — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) January 1, 2023

Jokic has already proven himself to be a one-handed maestro over the years, both when he gathers the defensive rebound and fires away an outlet pass as well as when he has an open lane to the basket. Here are a few examples.

Nikola Jokic only needs one hand. pic.twitter.com/QOkHUeA793 — 𝗥𝗲𝘆-𝗥𝗲𝘆🤞🏾✌🏾 (@TheNoLookPass) December 4, 2018

Jokic with one hand 👀pic.twitter.com/rZ3jnDgwS8 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 2, 2021

But the difference with Jokic’s new move here is that it can be used down low when there is still a defender between him and the basket. Jokic’s big frame (6-foot-11 and 284 pounds) is nearly impossible to get around in time to contest that shot, so it may be an almost unstoppable way of scoring in the paint if Jokic can perfect it.

The 27-year-old Jokic is already a top-notch three-level scorer who is posting 25.7 points per game this season on a silly 62.0 percent from the field. But he may still be adding new weapons to his offensive game (just like this fellow European NBA star).