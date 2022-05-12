Nikola Jokic finally responds to infamous Taco Bell commercial

With two straight NBA MVP awards now under his belt, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic knows what it is like to “live más.” Now Jokic is finally addressing his hilarious forever connection to Taco Bell.

The All-NBA big man came from very humble beginnings … so humble that when he was drafted by Denver in the second round in 2014, ESPN was airing a Taco Bell commercial instead of covering Jokic.

He was drafted 41st — during a Taco Bell commercial. Back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic 🌯 pic.twitter.com/ll7lWK8X87 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 9, 2022

On Thursday, Jokic finally responded to that infamous moment from eight years ago.

“Hopefully I’m gonna have some percentage from the Taco Bell,” said Jokic, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

These days, Taco Bell would probably be falling over themselves for the opportunity to partner with Jokic, who has since blossomed into one of basketball’s very best players. It would not be the first time that the restaurant chain has made its way into the NBA world either.