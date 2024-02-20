Nikola Jokic responds to question about teaming up with Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have put their friendship on full display during NBA All-Star Weekend the past few years, which has left fans wondering if the two would ever team up outside of the event. If they did, Jokic says it would probably have to be with the Denver Nuggets.

Jokic and Doncic were teammates on a Western Conference squad that lost 211-186 to the Eastern Conference on Sunday in Indianapolis, Ind. After the game, a Serbian reporter asked Jokic about the possibility of him and Doncic playing on the same NBA team.

Jokic said he is very happy with the Nuggets but that Doncic is welcome to join him if Luka “gets pissed off in Dallas.”

“I don’t know, it’s possible,” Jokic said via a translation. “I don’t want to leave Denver. I like it there and it’s a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, he can come.”

"I don’t want to leave Denver… If Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, he can come." Nikola Jokic says he'd be open to teaming up with Luka Doncic but only on the Nuggets. (Translated by @MiroslavCuk ) pic.twitter.com/t8q4sd4f2w — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 20, 2024

That was a perfect response from Jokic. It goes without saying that he would be open to teaming up with one of the best players in the NBA, especially one of his good buddies. The reigning NBA Finals MVP was careful to make sure people did not interpret his comments to mean he thinks about playing for a team other than the Nuggets.

Jokic and many others are known for not putting full effort into the All-Star Game, which is why the score was insanely high. Jokic also joked with reporters that Doncic is “terrible” for the event, and one particular play that went viral seems to support that statement.