Luka Doncic explains his baffling All-Star game shot that went viral

Fans know that NBA stars don’t really take the NBA All-Star game too seriously. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic on Sunday took that indifference to another level.

With his West All-Stars trailing 102-89, Doncic launched a full court heave with over 30 seconds left in the first half. The shot wasn’t even close, hitting the top of the backboard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Ngl this may be the worst shot selection in all star game history 😭 pic.twitter.com/WCtLb9Zc2D — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) February 19, 2024

Doncic must have had a hunch that social media was clowning him for the head-scratching attempt. The Mavs star went on his phone and explained the reasoning as the game was still ongoing.

“2 for 1 .. analytics,” Doncic wrote with a playful emoji.

2 for 1 .. analytics 😎 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 19, 2024

Doncic was named one of the starters on a stacked Western Conference lineup that also features LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. When you have Steph Curry coming off the bench, you know you have a strong squad.

But despite the big-name stars, the West trailed by 15 heading into halftime against an East squad that was missing one of its top star Joel Embiid.

Doncic didn’t have the most flattering night during the fifth All-Star game of his career. Fans were ready with jokes for the Mavericks star’s awkward look during warmups.