Nikola Jokic greeted by notable former Nuggets center after sweep

May 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nikola Jokic with a ball in hand

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic wound up crossing paths with an old friend after the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals on Monday.

Video from the tunnel immediately after the Nuggets’ 113-111 win over the Lakers showed Jokic being embraced by former Nuggets center Timofey Mozgov, who was on hand for the game.

Mozgov and Jokic never actually played together, but they are clearly acquainted. Mozgov played for Denver from 2010-2015, at which point he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers to play with LeBron James. Jokic did not make his NBA debut until the season after Mozgov was dealt.

Mozgov was quite the character during his playing career. Randomly showing up to this game certainly fits with that, though Jokic certainly seemed pleased to see him.

