Nikola Jokic and Walker Kessler have funny NBA Finals interaction

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic got an unexpected question from a fellow player during his media availability for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Jokic had a funny interaction with Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, who is acting as a special media correspondent for the NBA during the Finals. Given the chance to ask Jokic a question, Kessler kept it simple by asking how the Denver Nuggets center was doing.

This interaction between Jokić and Walker Kessler during Game 2 media availability 😂 Wholesome 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7moBGLaxv4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2023

“I like it. Doing good,” Jokic replied. “It’s rainy today, or it was rainy when I came here.”

“My day got brighter when I saw you,” Kessler responded.

Jokic seemed amused by the question, as well as the person asking it. Tough to blame him considering some of the questions he gets.

Kessler, a rookie out of Auburn, is coming off an outstanding rookie season that saw him establish himself as a major interior presence. He could no doubt learn a thing or two by watching Jokic at work.