Nikola Jokic has funny response to question about facing Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are poised to face each other in the Western Conference Finals, but not for the first time. The two teams faced off at the same point in the playoffs in 2020, with the Lakers winning in the Orlando bubble in five games.

With this year’s matchup coming just three years after the last one, you might expect center Nikola Jokic to draw on what happened then as he prepares now. That, however, is clearly not the case. When asked if there was anything he could learn from the previous series, Jokic essentially said he didn’t even remember that matchup.

Question was some variation of: what did you guys learn about the Lakers last time you faced them in the Western Conference Finals in the bubble Jokić: “to be honest nothing I don’t remember it” pic.twitter.com/ZOrRNdbHPJ — Katy Winge (@katywinge) May 15, 2023

“To be honest, nothing. I don’t remember it,” Jokic said.

To be fair to Jokic, there is not much to remember. He and Jamal Murray are the only holdovers from that Denver starting five to still be with the team, as they were flanked by Gary Harris, Jerami Grant, and Paul Millsap. Aside from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers team that Denver lost to bears no resemblance to this year’s group, either.

Jokic will get his either way. No wonder the Lakers are coming up with some unusual methods to try to stop him.