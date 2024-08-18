Tyreek Hill issues official challenge to Noah Lyles

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have been trading shots at one another since the Summer Olympics, and the Miami Dolphins star now says he is ready to settle things on the track.

Earlier this week, Hill accused Lyles of “pretending” to have COVID before Lyles had a bronze medal finish in the Olympic 200m men’s race. Hill also claimed that he would beat Lyles in a race.

Lyles addressed the trash talk during a Saturday appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. The U.S. track star said Hill is just chasing clout and does not actually want to race. Hill responded via X by challenging Lyles to “sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race”

Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race …. https://t.co/b2I0QXojvU — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 18, 2024

Lyles told Sharpe and Johnson that he thinks Hill is “just talking on the internet” and would not actually want to set up an official race. Tyreek indicated otherwise, though it remains unclear if he would really enter an agreement.

Keep in mind that Lyles seemed to know a lot about Hill given that he previously claimed to not remember Hill’s name. That is all part of the war of the words.

Those who are familiar with Lyles’ old comments about NBA champions know that the 100m gold medalist is no stranger to generating attention, either.

With the NFL season quickly approaching, it seems doubtful that we will see a race between Hill and Lyles anytime soon, even if both sides insist they are ready to go.