Norman Powell inadvertently drops F-bomb during interview

Norman Powell got a little too comfortable while on the air after a game on Tuesday night.

Powell scored 32 points off the bench to lead his LA Clippers to a 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The 29-year-old forward shot 10/16 and made 4/5 threes in the win.

After the game, Powell was interviewed by TNT’s Chris Haynes. He inadvertently dropped an F-bomb when talking about playing on consecutive nights.

Norman Powell: "Back-to-backs is tough, but I love 'em. Me, straight to the hoop. No f**king, I mean, messing around." 😂pic.twitter.com/lhmRfJd4Tx — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 30, 2022

“Back-to-backs is tough but I love ’em, man. Straight to the hoop, no other f—ing, I mean messing around. I’m excited, man. It’s a good win for us and it just shows how well we can be even with our top guys out,” Powell said.

Powell knew immediately that he had messed up and tried to cover his tracks. He also humorously advertised that he had a house in Portland still for sale.

Hopefully his big game and subsequent advertising in the interiew helped generate some interest in the home.