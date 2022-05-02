 Skip to main content
Notable Basketball Hall of Famer leaving Kings organization

May 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert
One prominent figure in the Sacramento Kings organization will not be sticking around to see who the team hires as their next head coach.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the Kings chief strategy officer, will be leaving the team. Dumars is departing to become the NBA’s Executive Vice President Head of Basketball Operations.

The 58-year-old Dumars is best known for his stint as a player and later as the president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons. He joined the Kings in 2019, serving as a special advisor and then as interim executive VP of basketball operations before becoming chief strategy officer.

Dumars’ departure adds to what has already been an offseason of overhaul for the Kings, who just posted their 16th straight losing season. Rest assured though, they may end up bringing in another notable NBA name to be their next coach.

