Novak Djokovic has huge praise for Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has major admiration for his countryman Novak Djokovic, and Djokovic paid it back in a big way on Monday.

In an interview at the French Open, Djokovic was asked about Jokic’s run to the NBA Finals, and the tennis star had nothing but praise for what his fellow Serbian has managed to do in the NBA.

Serbian legend and tennis GOAT, Novak Djokovic, discusses his admiration for Nikola Jokic. "He's the pride of serbia, we're so proud of him. We hope he can win his first ring"#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/sTmzhrdpAe — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) May 29, 2023

“I don’t think anyone can do what he’s doing at the moment. Definitely the best basketball player in the world and I cheer for him greatly,” Djokovic said of Jokic. “He’s an amazing guy. He’s the pride of Serbia and we’re so proud of him. We hope that he can win his first ring.”

Jokic said in a recent interview that Djokovic was the bigger star and inspiration for Serbia, but the tennis star was not totally buying that.

“I’m flattered, honestly. We haven’t been in touch, actually. I just got his number yesterday. It’s difficult to get his number nowadays, but I want to text him to say thank you because he touched me, really wonderful words,” Djokovic said. “I feel the same about him. I think he’s so humble, such a simple guy, and he comes in one of the most popular sports leagues in the world and just dominates for three years, which is incredible.”

There is obviously a strong mutual respect between these two, both of whom are among the best at their sport. We’re probably past the day when anyone will confuse the two of them now.