Nuggets re-sign former All-Star center

The Denver Nuggets are bringing back one of their established veterans for at least one more year.

On Saturday, the Nuggets re-signed backup center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year contract worth $3.6 million, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Free agent center DeAndre Jordan intends to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets on a one-year, $3.6M deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/8TnsgM7hsK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2024

Jordan hasn’t been a huge contributor for the Nuggets on the court. The 3-time All-NBA center averaged just 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season in limited minutes.

But Jordan does serve the vital role of being the team’s veteran voice in the locker room. He also has a solid relationship with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who spoke fondly of Jordan during Denver’s recent playoff run.

Jokic opens up about DeAndre Jordan's impact as a teammate after their Game 1 win 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/pked0UHMm6 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2024

Jordan was once a dunk machine whose highlights constantly went viral during the nascent years of X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Nowadays, Jordan’s name trends for far more embarrassing reasons.

Denver’s decision to keep Jordan around probably wasn’t too hard given that the dollar amount didn’t put much of a dent on their salary cap. But the same can’t be said about one of the Nuggets’ other veterans who appears to be heading elsewhere in free agency.