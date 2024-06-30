 Skip to main content
Nuggets re-sign former All-Star center

June 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The logo of the Denver Nuggets on the court

Feb 5, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; A view of the Denver Nuggets logo on the court prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are bringing back one of their established veterans for at least one more year.

On Saturday, the Nuggets re-signed backup center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year contract worth $3.6 million, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Jordan hasn’t been a huge contributor for the Nuggets on the court. The 3-time All-NBA center averaged just 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season in limited minutes.

But Jordan does serve the vital role of being the team’s veteran voice in the locker room. He also has a solid relationship with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who spoke fondly of Jordan during Denver’s recent playoff run.

Jordan was once a dunk machine whose highlights constantly went viral during the nascent years of X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Nowadays, Jordan’s name trends for far more embarrassing reasons.

Denver’s decision to keep Jordan around probably wasn’t too hard given that the dollar amount didn’t put much of a dent on their salary cap. But the same can’t be said about one of the Nuggets’ other veterans who appears to be heading elsewhere in free agency.

