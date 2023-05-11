 Skip to main content
Nuggets dealing with major health issues ahead of Game 6

May 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Feb 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets have the chance to close out the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday, but they are facing quite the obstacle as they seek to pull off the feat.

Several Nuggets players are dealing with an illness, as is coach Michael Malone, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. The situation is significant enough that the team had to cut shootaround short, and Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

The Nuggets have a 3-2 series lead going into Thursday’s Game 6, but this will certainly complicate things. Murray would be a big miss, but it seems likely that some players will be somewhat impacted by whatever bug is going around no matter what.

The Suns are dealing with their own injury issues, so it certainly sounds like Game 6 will be impacted by some circumstances outside of both teams’ control.

