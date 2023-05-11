Nuggets dealing with major health issues ahead of Game 6

The Denver Nuggets have the chance to close out the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday, but they are facing quite the obstacle as they seek to pull off the feat.

Several Nuggets players are dealing with an illness, as is coach Michael Malone, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. The situation is significant enough that the team had to cut shootaround short, and Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

Jamal Murray did not participate in shootaround. Nuggets will see how he feels later today for Game 6 and are hopeful. There’s a bug going through the Nuggets and a handful of players and Michael Malone have felt under the weather recently. They cut shootaround short this morning https://t.co/pOgSXOibEy — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 11, 2023

The Nuggets have a 3-2 series lead going into Thursday’s Game 6, but this will certainly complicate things. Murray would be a big miss, but it seems likely that some players will be somewhat impacted by whatever bug is going around no matter what.

The Suns are dealing with their own injury issues, so it certainly sounds like Game 6 will be impacted by some circumstances outside of both teams’ control.