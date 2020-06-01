Nuggets’ Jerami Grant leaning towards testing free agency

Many players are rightfully uncertain about what free agency this offseason may hold, but Jerami Grant may be willing to take the dive.

Appearing this week on Yahoo! Sports’ “Posted Up” with Chris Haynes, the Denver Nuggets forward said that he was leaning towards declining his $9.3 million player option for next season and becoming a free agent.

“I’m definitely not leaning towards picking up the player option,” said Grant, per Quentin S. Albertie of Nugg Love. “I feel like I definitely outplayed the $9 million that I’m making each year right now. But at the same time … I’d love to come to a conclusion or something like that with Denver, it just depends what we discuss and negotiate when the time comes.”

Grant did acknowledge though that the unpredictability right now with the possibility of the salary cap dropping drastically made the situation “tough.”

The 26-year-old Grant was making a strong contribution to the contending Nuggets this season, averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 26.2 minutes a game. Combined with another stellar season that he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-19, Grant may have earned himself a better contract.

That said, the lingering uncertainty taking ahold of the league has led to expectations of significantly less movement in free agency. Grant, however, could be one of the rare players to test the waters regardless.