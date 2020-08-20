Nuggets’ Monte Morris calls out Rudy Gobert for illegal screens

Monte Morris thinks that his opponent may be busting out the ol’ Andrew Bogut Special.

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets guard called out Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for setting dirty screens in their first-round playoff series.

“I don’t think all of them are legal,” said Morris of Gobert’s screens, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Morris has been getting extended run in the backcourt in the continued absence of Gary Harris and Will Barton for the Nuggets. That places him squarely in the crosshairs of Gobert, who regularly sets screens to free up the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 with Denver getting routed in Wednesday’s Game 2 by a Jazz side still without Mike Conley. As for Gobert, he does not seem to be particularly well-liked by opponents. His screen-setting tactics could be part of the reason why.