Nuggets owner committed funny blunder during championship ceremony

Stan Kroenke should be used to winning championships as a team owner by now, but apparently he still does not fully understand how a television interview works.

Kroenke was interviewed by ESPN’s Lisa Salters on the court Monday night after his Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win their first title in franchise history. The 75-year-old was a bit difficult to understand, which is not a surprise considering he was speaking into Salters’ ear rather than the microphone.

Watch it man you’re too close! pic.twitter.com/OhmgyBBj2K — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 13, 2023

Kroenke was roasted on Twitter for the funny blunder.

Let’s teach Stan how microphones work. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) June 13, 2023

Does Stan Kroenke not know how mics work? pic.twitter.com/KtKNCtYHOf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2023

Stan Kroenke not understanding how a microphone works has me crying. pic.twitter.com/Kb6evVjxBV — Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) June 13, 2023

You would think Kroenke would be used to being interviewed in the middle of a big celebration. In addition to the Nuggets, the billionaire owns several other professional sports franchises, most notably the Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche and soccer club Arsenal. Kroenke’s teams have won five championships overall and four in the last 16 months.

Stan Kroenke owned teams that now have won four championships in the past year and a half: Rams: Super Bowl Champs (2/13/2022)

🥍 Colorado Mammoth: National Lacrosse League Champs (6/18/2022)

🏒 Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Champs (6/26/2022)

Denver Nuggets: NBA Champs… pic.twitter.com/tpJKFuGAW4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

Somehow, Kroenke has not learned the importance of speaking into the mic.