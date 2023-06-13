 Skip to main content
Nuggets owner committed funny blunder during championship ceremony

June 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Stan Kroenke interviewed on the court

Stan Kroenke should be used to winning championships as a team owner by now, but apparently he still does not fully understand how a television interview works.

Kroenke was interviewed by ESPN’s Lisa Salters on the court Monday night after his Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win their first title in franchise history. The 75-year-old was a bit difficult to understand, which is not a surprise considering he was speaking into Salters’ ear rather than the microphone.

Kroenke was roasted on Twitter for the funny blunder.

You would think Kroenke would be used to being interviewed in the middle of a big celebration. In addition to the Nuggets, the billionaire owns several other professional sports franchises, most notably the Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche and soccer club Arsenal. Kroenke’s teams have won five championships overall and four in the last 16 months.

Somehow, Kroenke has not learned the importance of speaking into the mic.

