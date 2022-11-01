Officials reach decision in Eric Bledsoe domestic violence case

The recent domestic violence case involving former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe has reached a resolution.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has officially declined Bledsoe’s case because of “insufficient evidence,” per TMZ Sports. As a result, Bledsoe will not be facing criminal charges over the incident.

The 32-year-old Bledsoe, two-time All-Defensive honoree who averaged 13.7 points per game over 12 NBA seasons, was arrested last week in Lost Hills, Calif. and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. You can read the details about Bledsoe’s arrest here.

On Sunday, Bledsoe, who was released on bond, made a public appearance at a game between the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, two of his former NBA teams.

Eric Bledsoe sat courtside at Pelicans-Clippers today. He interacted with Zion Williamson after the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJ50ymC656 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Bledsoe had signed a deal to play for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) just hours before being arrested. While it is not certain if the deal will still go through, the veteran guard Bledsoe is at least in the clear from a legal standpoint.