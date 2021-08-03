Old Joel Embiid tweet goes viral after Andre Drummond signs with 76ers

Andre Drummond is set to play for his fourth team in three seasons, as the two-time All-Star has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. That means he will now be teammates with someone who once called him a “bum.”

Drummond will sign a one-year contract with the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. After the news surfaced, fans immediately recalled the time that Joel Embiid talked trash about Drummond on Twitter back in 2018.

I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more #Bum #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/Mrf2NcNL4r — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 3, 2018

That tweet came after a scuffle between Drummond and Embiid that resulted in the former being ejected. Despite the drama, Drummond more recently insisted there was never any real beef between the two. Of course, Embiid is known for getting into it with opposing big men.

Drummond, 27, averaged 14.9 points and 12.0 rebounds per game last season in time split between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He should be a nice addition to Philadelphia’s frontcourt, but it is definitely ironic that he could now be Embiid’s backup.