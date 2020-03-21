Andre Drummond says he ‘never had a problem’ with Joel Embiid

Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid have somewhat of a history with each other, but the former insists that there is no legitimate bad blood.

During a Bleacher Report AMA session this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers big man received a question asking if him and Embiid were “good now.”

“We never had a problem,” he said of his Philadelphia 76ers counterpart. “It’s basketball, I talk a lot of trash. He does it on social media, I do it in the game.”

The supposed beef dates back to Drummond’s time with Detroit, most notably a 2018 game against Embiid and the Sixers that saw Drummond get ejected and Embiid then brag about owning “a lot of real estate” in his head.

Indeed though, Embiid loves to trash talk any opposing big man that he faces, and there is probably another one that he has closer to actual animus towards.